Fortum Oyj reports Q3 results

Nov. 10, 2022 1:42 PM ETFortum Oyj (FOJCF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF): Q3 Sales were EUR 2,152 million, mainly due to higher power prices.
  • Q3 Comparable EBITDA was EUR 561 million.
  • Q3 Comparable operating profit was EUR 421 million.
  • Q3 Operating profit was EUR 917 million, mainly impacted by changes in fair values of non-hedge accounted derivatives. In the comparison period, items affecting comparability included tax-exempt capital gains of EUR 2.6 billion.
  • Q3 Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.31.
  • Q3 Comparable earnings per share for Fortum, including discontinued operations, were EUR -2.25.
  • Q3 Earnings per share were EUR 0.67.
  • Q3 Earnings per share for Fortum, including discontinued operations impacted by the deconsolidation effect, were EUR 6.86.
  • Q3 Cash flow from operating activities totaled EUR 497 million.
  • Expects Capex, including maintenance but excluding acquisitions, for the continuing operations to be approximately EUR 550 million in 2022.

