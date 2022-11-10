More 'measured approach' to rate hikes may be useful, KC Fed's George said

Kansas City Fed President Esther George continues "to see several advantages for a steady and deliberate approach to raising the policy rate."

She indicates that it may be time to switch to a smaller rate hike than the 75-basis-point increases the Federal Reserve implemented at each of its past four meeting.

"A more measured approached to rate increases may be particularly useful as policymakers judge the economy’s response to higher rates," George said in her prepared speech during an energy conference in Houston hosted by the Dallas Fed and the KC Fed.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond has increased by 260 basis points since January, the fastest increase in almost 40 years, she said. Mortgage rates have more than doubled and the dollar has strengthened 10% against a basket of currencies, and the stock market has dropped 20%. "These are big moves in financial markets, seen previously in only the most extraordinary times," he observed.

She expects that some of the turbulence "can be attributed to an aggressive front-loading strategy of policy tightening. As the tightening cycle continues, now is a particularly important time to avoid unduly contributing to financial market volatility, especially as volatility stresses market liquidity with the potential to complicate balance sheet run-off plans."

She didn't estimate what she expected the Fed's terminal rate to be. "While it is tempting to speculate on how high rates might need to go, the degree of tightening necessary will only be determined by observing the dynamics of the economy and inflation and cannot be predetermined by theory or pre-pandemic benchmarks," George said.

While her comments caution on over-tightening, she also emphasized that "a steadfast commitment to returning inflation to the Committee’s target is important. So is the pace of rate increases."

Earlier, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she expects that a little over 4.5% could be a "sufficiently restrictive" rate.