Rocket Lab stock zooms over 20% on record revenue, narrower loss

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock shot up 20.5% on Thursday as the company reported Q3 results in line with expectations, with revenue at its highest level ever.

Q3 EPS narrowed to -$0.07 vs. -$0.39, while revenue increased 1,092.8% Y/Y to $63.1M. Adj. EBITDA loss was $6.9M vs. $18M in Q3 2021.

However, Rocket Lab (RKLB) guided for Q4 revenue of $51M-$54M, missing estimates. Launch services revenue is projected to be ~$17M while space systems revenue is expected to be $34M-$37M.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) expects Q4 adj. EBITDA loss of $12M-$16M.

Credit Suisse noted that Rocket Lab's (RKLB) free cash flow burn rate improved sequentially in Q3 as net losses improved modestly and working capital headwinds moderated.

"We reiterate our Underperform rating, with our thesis remaining focused on Neutron development risk, Starship disruption risk, reflexivity exposure, and relative valuation," said analyst Scott Deuschle. "While Q4 guidance reflects pricing on the recent Electron recovery mission, the space systems business was cited as a headwind as SolAero mix remains a challenge."

Credit Suisse cut its 2024 EPS estimate to -$0.22 from -$0.20 on lower gross profit but maintained its $3 price target (36.7% potential downside to last close).

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo and Canaccord Genuity reduced their PTs to $5.75 (13.5% potential upside; prior $6.50) and $15 (216.5% potential upside; prior $16), respectively.

While Wall Street analysts on average are bullish on Rocket Lab (RKLB), SA Quant rates the stock Hold.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) fell 55.3% YTD.