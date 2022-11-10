J.P. Morgan has downgraded Roblox stock (NYSE:RBLX) to Neutral, amid some variable performance in bookings that it says portends "more modest" sales growth and margins in the coming year.

That came after some core profitability measures came up short in Wednesday's third-quarter earnings.

Roblox (RBLX) is rallying Thursday along with the rest of the market, up 7.4% in a bounce off its post-earnings decline.

Trends showed improvement over the past three months, analyst David Karnovsky says, but the overall result disappointed and was more variable than expected.

The company's share price reaction - a 21% slide "to what we think was a slight miss to investor expectations also leads us to believe the bar for growth is much higher than we thought," Karnovsky said.

The firm had expected bookings to grow in the high teens in 2023, but now sees bookings exiting 2022 at a mid-teens growth rate that should continue through the new year.

He also raised flags with EBITDA margin guidance for below 10% at least through the next year, in the wake of September's investor day that featured commentary on driving margins back to pre-COVID levels.

"We continue to be believers" in the long-term view, and see Roblox as a leader in the emerging metaverse, but currently see upside to shares as "limited" with ongoing volatility, Karnovsky said.

For the fourth quarter, he now sees $894M in bookings and a corresponding decline in EBITDA to $105M from a previous $146M. He's also trimming EBITDA margin expectations for 2022 to 9.7% from a previous 11.6%. Lower bookings growth in 2023 also means that EBITDA projection falls to $278M (a 9% margin) from a previous $431M (12.6% margin).

The firm's one-year price target drops to $35 from a previous $53, now implying just 5% upside.

Wall Street analysts overall rate Roblox stock (RBLX) a Buy, while Seeking Alpha authors call it a Hold. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings also see Roblox as a Hold.