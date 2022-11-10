Continental AG reports Q3 results
Nov. 10, 2022 2:10 PM ETContinental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Continental AG press release (OTCPK:CTTAF):Q3 Consolidated sales of €10.4 billion.
- Q3 Adjusted EBIT of €605 million.
- Q3 Adjusted EBIT margin of 5.8 percent.
- Q3 Operating result of €12 million.
- Q3 Net income of -€211 million.
- Q3 Adjusted free cash flow of -€496 million.
- CEO Nikolai Setzer: “Over the past quarter, we managed to significantly improve our adjusted operating result in the Automotive group sector. Our order intake also remains high.”
- Expectations for fiscal 2022 unchanged: consolidated sales of around €38.3 billion to €40.1 billion; adjusted EBIT margin of around 4.7 to 5.7 percent.
- Continental received major order for ultra-modern brake system worth around €1.5 billion in the third quarter.
- Order intake in Automotive of around €18 billion after nine months.
- Adjusted free cash flow of around €600 million to €800 million is expected in fiscal 2022 (previously: around €0.6 billion to €1.0 billion)
Comments