Nov. 10, 2022 2:13 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA), PACBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • On a day when US stock markets are seeing outsized gains, upside for Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is among the highest in the biomedical space as they are up, respectively, 39% and 21% in Thursday afternoon trading.
  • As of 205p ET, ~23.7M Invitae shares had traded hands. Daily average volume is ~14.9M. For PacBio (PACB), the figure is ~7.4M shares. Daily average volume is ~7.7M.
  • Despite Wednesday's gains, Invitae (NVTA) is down ~80% year to date, while PacBio (PACB) is down ~52%.
