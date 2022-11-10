FTX.US trading may be halted in a few days, crypto exchange says
Nov. 10, 2022 2:20 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- FTX.US trading may be halted in a few days, the company told users Thursday. "Please close down any positions you want to close down," it said on its website.
- "Withdrawals are and will remain open," it noted, adding that the company will provide updates "as we have them."
- Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried is in talks with a number of investors to raise $9.4B for FTX, the non-U.S. cryptocurrency exchange that's struggling with liquidity problems.
- Bankman-Fried said the liquidity issues are with the non-U.S. exchange FTX International. "FTX US users are fine," he said in a tweet.
- FTX International saw ~$5B of withdrawals on Sunday, its largest ever, he added.
- The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that FTX, which doesn't include FTX.US, cryptocurrency exchange lent billions of dollars worth of customer funds to back risky wagers by its sister company, Alameda Research.
- Also on Thursday, FTX Japan, was ordered by Japan's Financial Services Agency to suspend operations.
