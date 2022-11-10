Baird downgraded the RNA therapeutics company Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) on Thursday, citing an uncertain outlook for its recently announced partnership with Australia-based CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTC:CMHXF) and seeing a delay in a key development program.

Arcturus (ARCT) shares have lost ~10% in afternoon trading after the analysts led by Joel Beatty downgraded the stock to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $18 per share.

The team is not convinced about the company's lead program for ARCT-810 in rare disease ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency after the company delayed a Phase 2 readout for the candidate to 2023 from Q4 2022.

Meanwhile, despite a $200M upfront payment from the CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY) deal for self-amplifying mRNA technology, "we believe it's highly uncertain whether future milestones to ARCT will meaningfully exceed the company's required costs," the analysts added.

Beatty and the team note that Arcturus (ARCT) is unlikely to receive "meaningful additional profit" in the near term from the deal amid signs that the collaboration requires the company to fund supportive activities despite uncertainty for milestone-linked reimbursements.

According to the terms of the deal, Arcturus (ARCT) is entitled to receive over $4B from CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY) in the form of potential development and commercial milestones.