TG Therapeutics jumps 56% amid FDA labeling talks for multiple sclerosis therapy

Nov. 10, 2022 3:06 PM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

  • Clinical-stage biotech TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) added ~56% on Thursday after its Chief Executive Michael Weiss said that the company has started labeling discussions with the FDA ahead of a potential U.S. approval for its multiple sclerosis therapy ublituximab.
  • Currently, the Biologics License Application for ublituximab is under the FDA review for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) with an action date on Dec. 28.
  • “…..with less than 2 months of the target PDUFA action date of Dec. 28, 2022. We can confirm that we have completed the late cycle meeting and labeling discussions have recently commenced,” Weiss noted during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.
  • The upsurge in TG Therapeutics (TGTX) comes at a time when its shares have lost more than ~75% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.