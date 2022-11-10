TG Therapeutics jumps 56% amid FDA labeling talks for multiple sclerosis therapy
Nov. 10, 2022 3:06 PM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) added ~56% on Thursday after its Chief Executive Michael Weiss said that the company has started labeling discussions with the FDA ahead of a potential U.S. approval for its multiple sclerosis therapy ublituximab.
- Currently, the Biologics License Application for ublituximab is under the FDA review for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) with an action date on Dec. 28.
- “…..with less than 2 months of the target PDUFA action date of Dec. 28, 2022. We can confirm that we have completed the late cycle meeting and labeling discussions have recently commenced,” Weiss noted during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.
- The upsurge in TG Therapeutics (TGTX) comes at a time when its shares have lost more than ~75% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.
