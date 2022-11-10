Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +2.5% in Thursday's trading following yesterday's 9% slump after reporting roughly in-line Q3 adjusted earnings but flagging higher expected costs.

"Inflationary pressures felt across the economy, especially for construction materials and labor," explain the added costs, CEO Vicki Hollub said on the company's earnings conference call.

Occidental (OXY) also hiked its estimated spending for the world's first large-scale direct air capture project, now under construction in Ector County, Texas, by ~22% to $1.1B from its previous estimate of $800M-$1B while disclosing plans to build others.

Government incentives and passage of the Inflation Reduction Act allow Occidental (OXY) to plan 100 DAC facilities by 2035, from 70 before, Hollub said on the call, adding that land for half of them has been secured.

Hollub said Occidental (OXY) expects Q4 output of 1.2M-1.26M bbl/day, with Permian Basin production reaching 556K-590K bbl/day, numbers that will stay roughly flat in 2023 because the company will "significantly" shift its use of cash toward shareholder returns and because its oil operations will prioritize developing higher-quality wells over sheer numbers.

"If growth is an outcome, it'll be somewhere in the neighborhood of 1% or less," Hollub said on the call, repeating several oil and gas industry peers this earnings season, adding "It's not our desire to grow it 3%-5%. Growth is not our target."

Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) stock price return shows a 124% YTD gain and a 106% increase during the past year.