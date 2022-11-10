Two U.S. politicians on Thursday called for a ban in United States on TikTok, the controversial, and wildly popular app used to post and watch short-form videos, due to what are believed to be its connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI), issued a joint letter saying they will introduce legislation to ban TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance (BDNCE). The two argue that TikTok presents a security risk as it offers Beijing and the Chinese military the ability access the personal data and information of Americans without their consent or knowledge.

"Unless TikTok and its algorithm can be separated from Beijing, the app’s use in the United States will continue to jeopardize our country’s safety and pave the way for a Chinese-influenced tech landscape here," Rubio and Gallagher said. The two also argued that President Joe Biden is "encouraging greater engagement with the platform by directly courting TikTok influencers," and is "nearing a deal that would authorize TikTok's continued operation in the United States without any change in ownership."

Rubio and Gallagher called ByteDance's (BDNCE) ownership of TikTok "problematic" because, they argue, "the app can track cellphone users' locations and collect Internet browsing data, even when users are visiting unrelated websites." The legislators said that the app gives Beijing the potential to "collect sensitive national security information from U.S. government employees and develop profiles on million of Americans to use for blackmail or espionage."

Additionally, Rubio and Gallagher said what was "more alarming" are what they said were potential abuses of TikTok's algorithm, and that the app has often censored references to political topics considered to be sensitive to Chinese officials.

The rise in TikTok's popularity is one of the main issues said to be impacting the business of social-media stalwarts such as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Twitter and Snap (SNAP). Earlier this month, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr also called for a ban on TikTok in the U.S.