AeroVironment flies higher after Raymond James upgrades as orders accelerate

Nov. 10, 2022 3:41 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)UAVBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/UAV' title='AdvisorShares Drone Technology ETF'>UAV</a>)

alxpin/E+ via Getty Images

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) +14.9% in Thursday's trading after Raymond James upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $100 price target at Raymond James, which cites "recent order momentum, strong spending backdrop, rising geopolitical tensions and palpable international interest in AVAV products."

Ray Jay analyst Brian Gesuale said he sees "an acceleration of orders since August that de-risks the consensus forecast, enables record backlog to persistently hover above $300M, and ultimately provides the air cover to raise our FY '23 and FY '24 estimates."

The company's "magnitude and breadth of orders [is the] best in a decade," with orders including the recent Puma order keeping backlog above $300M, according to Gesuale.

For its most recent quarter, AeroVironment (AVAV) posted an unexpected loss on revenues of $108M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.