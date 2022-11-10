U.S. government watchdog to review FAA oversight of Boeing 737 Max

  • A. U.S. government watchdog will evaluate the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX.
  • The Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General will audit the FAA's oversight of the inclusion of MCAS software, that has previously been alleged to be a factor in two deadly MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, according to a memo from the OIG dated Thursday.
  • The OIG plans to start its audit later this month, according to the memo.
  • Last month the WSJ reported that U.S. flight-safety officials asked Boeing to review its safety documents for the 737 MAX 7 in another possible obstacle to receiving approval for the airplane before a federal deadline expires this year.

