U.S. government watchdog to review FAA oversight of Boeing 737 Max
Nov. 10, 2022
- A. U.S. government watchdog will evaluate the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX.
- The Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General will audit the FAA's oversight of the inclusion of MCAS software, that has previously been alleged to be a factor in two deadly MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, according to a memo from the OIG dated Thursday.
- The OIG plans to start its audit later this month, according to the memo.
- Last month the WSJ reported that U.S. flight-safety officials asked Boeing to review its safety documents for the 737 MAX 7 in another possible obstacle to receiving approval for the airplane before a federal deadline expires this year.
