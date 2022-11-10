Enovix brings in Ajay Marathe as new COO
Nov. 10, 2022 3:54 PM ETENVXBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Enovix (ENVX) said Thursday that Ajay Marathe will become the company's chief operating officer.
Marathe, with 38 years of experience, has held various senior roles at Western Digital, Advanced Micro Devices and Lumileds.
Enovix Executive Chairman TJ Rodgers said, "When I was Cypress’s CEO, I tried to hire Ajay as the VP of our assembly and test operations in the Far East, but AMD won that battle and kept him with serial promotions for 23 years. Now I'm overjoyed that this deeply talented manufacturing expert is on our team”.
Comments (2)