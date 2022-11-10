Why did Cloudflare stock soar today? Investors cheer slowing inflation, heavy volume
Nov. 10, 2022 4:00 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cybersecurity company Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) soared more than 26% on Thursday as tech investors cheered slowing inflation data from the U.S. government and piled into the stock with more than twice the average daily volume.
- Investors traded more than 10.7M shares of Cloudflare (NET) on Thursday, compared to the average volume of 4.6M shares.
- Despite the strong gains, Cloudflare (NET) shares have fallen more than 5.5% over the past month, due in part to a weak reaction to the company's recently released third-quarter results.
- During the period, Cloudflare (NET) generated adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents on revenue of $253.9M that grew 47% year-over-year, surpassing $1B in annualized revenue.
- Analysts suggested the performance was not strong enough to justify the stock’s valuation. Citi said the results had “insufficient oomph for this multiple, in this tape” and were “disappointingly in line,” while Morgan Stanley noted revenue growth was below 50% and fell short of investor expectations, even with macro pressures.
- Late last month, Wells Fargo issued upbeat comments on Cloudflare (NET), with the firm noting the company has made several beneficial moves recently.
