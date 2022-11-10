TSX accepts Evertz Technologies' request for NCIB

Nov. 10, 2022
  • Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) (TSX:ET) said Thursday it received acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid.
  • Under NCIB, the company will purchase up to 3,809,810 of its outstanding common shares.
  • Pursuant to NCIB, Evertz may purchase for cancellation up to 3,809,810 of its outstanding common shares during the 12-month period commencing on November 14, 2022 and ending on November 13, 2023.
  • The total aggregate number of common shares which Evertz may purchase pursuant to NCIB represents approximately 5% of the 76,196,202 issued and outstanding common shares of Evertz as at October 31, 2022.
  • The price which Evertz will pay for any common shares purchased under the NCIB will be the market price at the time of such purchase.
  • Evertz expects to enter into pre-defined automatic securities purchase plans with its appointed purchasing broker from time to time during the course of the NCIB.

