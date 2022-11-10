Vtex GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $38.8M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:03 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vtex press release (NYSE:VTEX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06
  • Revenue of $38.8M (+21.6% Y/Y).
  • Outlook: For the full year 2022, we expect FX neutral YoY revenue growth of 23% to 24%, implying a range of US$158 million to US$160 million, based on October average FX rates.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2022, macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain. We are currently targeting revenue in the US$46.0 million to US$48.0 million range, implying a YoY growth of 27% in USD and 24% on an FX neutral basis in the middle of the range.

