Vtex GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $38.8M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:03 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Vtex press release (NYSE:VTEX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06
- Revenue of $38.8M (+21.6% Y/Y).
- Outlook: For the full year 2022, we expect FX neutral YoY revenue growth of 23% to 24%, implying a range of US$158 million to US$160 million, based on October average FX rates.
- In the fourth quarter of 2022, macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain. We are currently targeting revenue in the US$46.0 million to US$48.0 million range, implying a YoY growth of 27% in USD and 24% on an FX neutral basis in the middle of the range.
