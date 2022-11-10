Doximity Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.01, revenue of $102.19M beats by $1.85M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:05 PM ET
  • Doximity press release (NYSE:DOCS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $102.19M (+28.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.85M.
  • Operating cash flow of $39.5 million, up 106% year-over-year
  • FCF of $37.7 million, up 109% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $46.0 million, versus $32.8 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year, representing adjusted EBITDA margins of 45%, versus 41%.
  • Q3 Outlook: Revenue between $110.7 million and $111.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $47.7 million and $48.7 million.
  • FY Outlook: Revenue between $424.0 million and $432.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $178.0 million and $186.0 million.
  • Shares -3.15%.

Comments (2)

