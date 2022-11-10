Luna Innovations Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09, revenue of $29.2M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:07 PM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Luna Innovations press release (NASDAQ:LUNA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09.
  • Revenue of $29.2M (+43.8% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million, compared to $2.1 million for the prior-year period
  • Outlook: Luna is reaffirming the 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook it originally provided on March 14, 2022, which included the mid-March divestiture of Luna Labs and the acquisition of Lios.
  • Total revenue of $109 million to $115 million vs. $112.12M consensus for the full year 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $12 million for the full year 2022

