Matterport Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.05, revenue of $37.99M beats by $2.04M

Nov. 10, 2022
  • Matterport press release (NASDAQ:MTTR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $37.99M (+37.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.04M.
  • Shares +5%.
  • Subscription revenue rose to a record $19.0 million, above Company guidance
  • Services revenue rose to a record $10.0 million, up 204% year-over-year
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) exiting the third quarter was $76.0 million
  • Q4 Guidance:
  • Total revenue of $39-$41M
  • Non-GAAP loss of $0.09 - $0.11
  • FY22 Guidance
  • Total revenue of $134-$136M from prior outlook of $132M-$138M vs $132.11M consensus
  • Non-GAAP loss of $0.41 - $0.43 from prior outlook of -$0.46 - -$0.50 vs. -$0.48 consensus

