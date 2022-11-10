Matterport Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.05, revenue of $37.99M beats by $2.04M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:09 PM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)ARRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Matterport press release (NASDAQ:MTTR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $37.99M (+37.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.04M.
- Shares +5%.
- Subscription revenue rose to a record $19.0 million, above Company guidance
- Services revenue rose to a record $10.0 million, up 204% year-over-year
- Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) exiting the third quarter was $76.0 million
- Q4 Guidance:
- Total revenue of $39-$41M
- Non-GAAP loss of $0.09 - $0.11
- FY22 Guidance
- Total revenue of $134-$136M from prior outlook of $132M-$138M vs $132.11M consensus
- Non-GAAP loss of $0.41 - $0.43 from prior outlook of -$0.46 - -$0.50 vs. -$0.48 consensus
Comments (2)