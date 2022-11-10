California's attorney general announced a lawsuit Thursday against 3M (NYSE:MMM), DuPont (NYSE:DD) and other manufacturers of toxic pollutants known as "forever chemicals" for "endangering public health, causing irreparable harm to the state's natural resources, and engaging in a widespread campaign to deceive the public."

Attorney General Rob Bonta said the lawsuit followed a multiyear investigation that found the companies marketed products containing polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances for decades despite knowing they cause cancer, developmental defects and other health problems.

Even after 3M (MMM) stopped manufacturing PFOS, "it worked to control and distort the science on PFAS and to minimize their dangers to the environment and human health," according to the AG's office, adding that despite 50 years of internal knowledge of PFOA's health and environmental risks, DuPont (DD) said in 2003 it was "confident that there are no health effects associated with [PFOA] exposure" and that PFOA was "not a human health issue."

The lawsuit was filed in Alameda County, which includes Oakland, and is the first statewide legal action over PFAS contamination.

