Toast GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.01, revenue of $752M beats by $31.08M
Nov. 10, 2022
- Toast press release (NYSE:TOST): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $752M (+54.6% Y/Y) beats by $31.08M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $(19) million in Q3 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(12) million in Q3 2021.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $730 million to $760 million vs. consensus of $730.04 million
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(30) million to $(20) million
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $2,692 million to $2,722 million (up from $2,620 million to $2,660 million) vs. consensus of $2.66 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(127) million to $(117) million (up from $(160) million to $(140) million)
