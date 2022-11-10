Toast GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.01, revenue of $752M beats by $31.08M

Nov. 10, 2022
  • Toast press release (NYSE:TOST): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $752M (+54.6% Y/Y) beats by $31.08M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(19) million in Q3 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(12) million in Q3 2021.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $730 million to $760 million vs. consensus of $730.04 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(30) million to $(20) million
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $2,692 million to $2,722 million (up from $2,620 million to $2,660 million) vs. consensus of $2.66 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(127) million to $(117) million (up from $(160) million to $(140) million)

