LegalZoom.com GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.01, revenue of $154.4M beats by $4.45M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:10 PM ETLegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • LegalZoom.com press release (NASDAQ:LZ): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $154.4M (+4.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.45M.

  • Financial Guidance and Outlook Our guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $145 million to $147 million vs $145.55M Consensus

  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $23 million

  • guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2022 is now as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $617 million to $619 million vs $613.67M Consensus revised from $612 million to $616 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $60 million, revised from $55 million

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.