LegalZoom.com GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.01, revenue of $154.4M beats by $4.45M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:10 PM ETLegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LegalZoom.com press release (NASDAQ:LZ): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $154.4M (+4.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.45M.
Financial Guidance and Outlook Our guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $145 million to $147 million vs $145.55M Consensus
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $23 million
guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2022 is now as follows:
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $617 million to $619 million vs $613.67M Consensus revised from $612 million to $616 million
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $60 million, revised from $55 million
