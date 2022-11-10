Kura Sushi USA Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.16, revenue of $42M beats by $0.37M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:12 PM ETKura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kura Sushi USA press release (NASDAQ:KRUS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $42M (+50.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.37M.
  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 27.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $4.8 million
  • Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook: 
    • Total sales between $183 million and $188 million;
    • General and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales of approximately 16%; and
    • 9 to 11 new restaurants, with average net capital expenditures per unit of approximately $2.5 million.

