Xos GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.01, revenue of $11M beats by $0.69M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:13 PM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Xos press release (NASDAQ:XOS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $11M (+2955.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.69M.
  • Gross Margin loss was $10.8 million, versus $5.1 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-GAAP Gross (Loss) Margin loss was $5.5 million, compared to $4.2 million in the prior quarter
  • Net Loss was $23.3 million and loss from operations was $31.2 million, compared to Net Loss of $9.5 million and loss from operations of $27.8 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $26.6 million, compared to $25.8 million in the prior quarter.
  • Inventories increased to $66.3 million, compared to $62.2 million during the prior quarter as the Company prepared to increase deliveries.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable debt securities, available-for-sale were $109.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

