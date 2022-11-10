Beam Global GAAP EPS of -$0.67 misses by $0.43, revenue of $6.61M beats by $2.13M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:14 PM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Beam Global press release (NASDAQ:BEEM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.67 misses by $0.43.
- Revenue of $6.61M (+227.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.13M.
- Current backlog of $6.7 million for the energy storage business
- Experienced a significant return of enterprise revenues in Q3 2022
- Total current contracted backlog of $62.2 million to be executed in next 12 months
- Achieved the highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history of $6.6 million, a 227% increase over Q3 2021
- Achieved the highest 9 months of revenue in the Company’s history of $14.1 million, a 156% increase over same period 2022
- Improved Gross Profitability year to date by 5% of revenue despite inflation
- Improved Net Profitability year to date by 25%, despite inflation, when excluding the $3.7 million expense for the change in fair value of non-cash contingent consideration.
- Shares +8.51%.
Comments (1)