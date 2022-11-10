Flowers Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.16B beats by $20M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:15 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Flowers Foods press release (NYSE:FLO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.16B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.6% to $120.4 million, representing 10.4% of sales, a 110-basis point decrease.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Sales in the range of approximately $4.807 billion to $4.850 billion, representing an increase of approximately 11.0% to 12.0% compared to the prior year period. Prior guidance called for sales of $4.764 billion to $4.850 billion, representing an increase of approximately 10% to 12%. It compares with consensus of $4.80 billion.
- Adjusted EPS in the range of approximately $1.25 to $1.30 vs. consensus of $1.28
