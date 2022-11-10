Flowers Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.16B beats by $20M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:15 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Flowers Foods press release (NYSE:FLO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.16B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.6% to $120.4 million, representing 10.4% of sales, a 110-basis point decrease.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Sales in the range of approximately $4.807 billion to $4.850 billion, representing an increase of approximately 11.0% to 12.0% compared to the prior year period. Prior guidance called for sales of $4.764 billion to $4.850 billion, representing an increase of approximately 10% to 12%. It compares with consensus of $4.80 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS in the range of approximately $1.25 to $1.30 vs. consensus of $1.28

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.