Xponential Fitness Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.05, revenue of $63.8M beats by $8.73M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:15 PM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Xponential Fitness press release (NYSE:XPOF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $63.8M (+56.1% Y/Y) beats by $8.73M.
  • Company raises full year 2022 guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
  • Revenue is now anticipated to be $235.0 million to $240.0 million, or an increase of 53% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021; this compares to previous guidance of $211.0 million to $221.0 million, or an increase of 39% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be $70.0 million to $74.0 million, or an increase of 164% at the midpoint compared to full year 2021; this compares to previous guidance of $68.0 million to $72.0 million, or an increase of 156% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021.

