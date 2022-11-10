Xponential Fitness Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.05, revenue of $63.8M beats by $8.73M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:15 PM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Xponential Fitness press release (NYSE:XPOF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $63.8M (+56.1% Y/Y) beats by $8.73M.
- Company raises full year 2022 guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
- Revenue is now anticipated to be $235.0 million to $240.0 million, or an increase of 53% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021; this compares to previous guidance of $211.0 million to $221.0 million, or an increase of 39% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be $70.0 million to $74.0 million, or an increase of 164% at the midpoint compared to full year 2021; this compares to previous guidance of $68.0 million to $72.0 million, or an increase of 156% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021.
