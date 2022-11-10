AEye looks to bounce off low after the company updates on new platform

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) moved slightly higher after posting its Q3 earnings report and updating on a new platform.

The company reported $800K in revenue for Q3 and a non-GAAP loss of $23.6M. Protype sales rose 413% Y/Y to $652M and $115M was generated from development contracts.

On the product side, AEye (LIDR) said it launched its 4Sight line of products, which it believes is built on the industry’s premier high performance adaptive lidar platform.

"The 4Sight platform differs from many other ‘point’ lidar solutions in that it is natively architected to integrate with other sensors and across networks to not only deliver optimal pre-perception data, but also help users customize how, when, and where they process critical information to make autonomous decisions," noted AEye CTO Luis Dussan.

LIDR ended the quarter with a cash position of $112M, which does not include up to $122M in available liquidity from a stock purchase Agreement with Tumim Stone Capital LLC.

Shares of LIDR traded up 4.42% to $0.82 in postmarket action. The stock is not far from its all-time low of $0.75.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on LIDR moved to Hold from Strong Sell on November 2.

Sector watch: Read why Innoviz's CEO is positive on the LiDAR landscape.