Wag! Group GAAP EPS of -$1.67, revenue of $15.4M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:17 PM ETWag! Group Co. (PET)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Wag! Group  press release (NASDAQ:PET): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.67.
  • Revenue of $15.4M (+161.0% Y/Y).
  • Gross Bookings increased 85% to $25.3 million, compared to $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Revenue in the range of $51 million to $52 million, a 7% improvement versus our prior forecast at the midpoint of the range.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $5 million to $6 million, a 39% improvement versus our prior forecast at the midpoint of the range.

