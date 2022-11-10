Wag! Group GAAP EPS of -$1.67, revenue of $15.4M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:17 PM ETWag! Group Co. (PET)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Wag! Group press release (NASDAQ:PET): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.67.
- Revenue of $15.4M (+161.0% Y/Y).
- Gross Bookings increased 85% to $25.3 million, compared to $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- FY22 Guidance:
- Revenue in the range of $51 million to $52 million, a 7% improvement versus our prior forecast at the midpoint of the range.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $5 million to $6 million, a 39% improvement versus our prior forecast at the midpoint of the range.
