Microvast Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.07, revenue of $38.62M misses by $14.08M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:19 PM ETMicrovast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Microvast Holdings press release (NASDAQ:MVST): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $38.62M (+4.7% Y/Y) misses by $14.08M.
  • Outlook: Microvast confirms year over year revenue growth for the year ended December 31, 2022 (“FY 2022”) is expected to be in the range of 35% to 40%.
  • The Company’s backlog at the end of Q3 2022 was $140.6 million, an increase of 166.8% compared to $52.7 million at the end of Q3 2021.

  • The Company expects capital expenditures for the remainder of FY 2022 to be approximately $90.0 million to $120.0 million

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.