Microvast Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.07, revenue of $38.62M misses by $14.08M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:19 PM ETMicrovast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Microvast Holdings press release (NASDAQ:MVST): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $38.62M (+4.7% Y/Y) misses by $14.08M.
- Outlook: Microvast confirms year over year revenue growth for the year ended December 31, 2022 (“FY 2022”) is expected to be in the range of 35% to 40%.
- The Company’s backlog at the end of Q3 2022 was $140.6 million, an increase of 166.8% compared to $52.7 million at the end of Q3 2021.
The Company expects capital expenditures for the remainder of FY 2022 to be approximately $90.0 million to $120.0 million
