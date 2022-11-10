Bowman Consulting GAAP EPS of $0.25, revenue of $71.2M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:21 PM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bowman Consulting press release (NASDAQ:BWMN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.25.
- Revenue of $71.2M (+79.3% Y/Y).
- The company is increasing its full year 2022 outlook for Net Service Billing to be in the range of $230 to $234 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $33 to $35 million. This represents an increase from the previous guidance for Net Service Billing of $205 to $220 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $29 to $33 million. The Company is introducing its full year 2023 outlook for Net Service Billing to be in the range of $270 to $290 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 to $48 million.
