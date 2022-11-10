Paragon 28 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.01, revenue of $46M beats by $3.52M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:26 PM ETParagon 28, Inc. (FNA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Paragon 28 press release (NYSE:FNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.01.
  • Q3 revenue of $46M (+28.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.52M.
  • Q3 revenue from U.S. was $40M, up 25% from last year.
  • Q3 international net revenue surged more than 50% from a year ago to $6.0M.
  • Q3 gross margin 81.5% vs 80.2% last year.
  • Q3 adj EBITDA -$2.7M vs -$1.0M.
  • The company raised its 2022 net revenue forecast by $3.5M to $179.5M, with an expected growth of 22%, compared to previous guidance of 19%.
  • Impact of stronger foreign currency headwinds are now expected to reduce 2022 net revenue and net revenue growth by ~$2.4M and 1.6 percentage points, respectively.

