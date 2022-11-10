Toast (NYSE:TOST) stock rose sharply in Thursday’s extended session after exceeding Q3 earnings expectations and raising full-year revenue guidance.

For the third quarter, the Boston-based restaurant management software company posted a $0.19 loss, beating estimates by one cent, while a 54.6% rise in revenue from the prior year to $752M, coming in $31.08M above the analyst consensus. Total locations increased over 40% from the prior year to 74K, while gross payment volume (GPV) jumped 53% from the prior year to $25.2B.

"Toast delivered strong results in the third quarter, surpassing $100B in annualized GPV for the first time and driving sustained revenue momentum and continued margin improvement,” CEO Chris Comparato said. “We continue to balance efficiency with disciplined investments in innovation to power the restaurant industry. The launch of Toast Invoicing is the latest example of how we help restaurants efficiently grow their business through our leading integrated platform.””

Moving forward into the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $730M to $760M, above the consensus of $730.04. Meanwhile, the adjusted EBITDA loss projected in the range of $30M to $20M was also lighter than the consensus of a $36.9M loss. As such, Comparato and his team also raised full-year forecasts to a range of $2.692B to $2.722B from a prior $2.62B to 2.66B expectation. The new forecast is also above the consensus of $2.66B.

Shares of the cloud company floated 5.15% into after hours trading on Thursday.

Read more on the details of the results.