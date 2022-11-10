Blend Labs GAAP EPS of -$0.57, revenue of $55.35M
Nov. 10, 2022
- Blend Labs press release (NYSE:BLND): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.57.
- Revenue of $55.35M (-38.2% Y/Y).
- As of September 30, 2022, Blend had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $400.8 million, with total debt outstanding of $225.0 million in the form of the Company’s five-year term loan.
- Outlook: FY 2022 revenue range of $235 million to $240 million.
- "We are narrowing the range of consolidated revenue, reflecting the strength of our performance amidst the expected reduced industry mortgage volumes. Full year guidance now reflects 56% yearly decline in full year mortgage volumes from 2021 to 2022 as projected by the Mortgage Bankers Association, compared to 41% projected decline as of last quarter," the company said.
