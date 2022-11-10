Enfusion GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.06, revenue of $39.2M beats by $0.66M

Nov. 10, 2022 4:32 PM ETEnfusion, Inc. (ENFN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Enfusion press release (NYSE:ENFN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $39.2M (+35.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.66M.
  • Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook:-Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $39.5 million to $40.5 million vs $38.54M
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5.5 million to $6 million.
  • Full Year 2022 Outlook:-Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $149.3 million to $150.3 million vs $150.69M Consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $18.1 million to $18.6 million.

