Sierra Wireless Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, revenue of $166.1M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:36 PM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR), SW:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25.
- Revenue of $166.1M (+101.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million compared to a loss of $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Connectivity, software, and services revenue was $29.0 million, a decrease of 17.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was due to the sale of the Omnilink offender monitoring business in the second quarter of 2022, the impact of the shutdown of 2G/3G networks in the United States on our home security business, and the impact of the wind down of 2G/3G networks in Sweden on our enhanced carrier connectivity service lines.
