Beazer Homes GAAP EPS of $2.82 beats by $0.76, revenue of $827.67M beats by $109.12M

Nov. 10, 2022
  • Beazer Homes press release (NYSE:BZH): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.82 beats by $0.76.
  • Revenue of $827.67M (+40.1% Y/Y) beats by $109.12M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $370.1 million, up 40.9%
  • Homebuilding revenue of $2.3 billion, up 8.2% on a 20.3% increase in average selling price to $484.1 thousand, partially offset by a 10.0% decrease in home closings to 4,756
  • Homebuilding gross margin was 23.1%, up 420 basis points. Excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest, homebuilding gross margin was 26.3%, up 330 basis points
  • SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 10.9%, a decrease of 50 basis points
  • Net new orders of 4,061, down 27.0% on a 22.7% decrease in sales/community/month to 2.8 and a 5.6% decrease in average community count to 120
  • Land acquisition and land development spending was $573.6 million, down 3.7% from $595.5 million
  • Controlled lots of 25,170, up 14.5% from 21,987

