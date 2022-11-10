Cadre Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.07, revenue of $111.56M beats by $4.37M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:41 PM ETCadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cadre Holdings press release (NYSE:CDRE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $111.56M (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.37M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $20.7 million for the third quarter; Adjusted EBITDA of $53.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% for the third quarter; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA conversion of 97% for the third quarter; Adjusted EBITDA conversion of 94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
- Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share in October 2022
