Grove Collaborative Holdings reports GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $77.73M
- Grove Collaborative Holdings press release (NYSE:GROV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $77.73M (-18.3% Y/Y).
- Gross margin of 49.1%, in line with the second quarter of 2022, and down 130 basis points year-over-year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of (12.4)%, an improvement from (26.6)% in the second quarter of 2022 and (32.8)% in the third quarter of 2021.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Net revenue of $313 to $320 million, up from $302.5 to $312.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of (24.0)% to (26.0)%, up from (27.5)% to (30.5)%
