Netflix moves into live shows with 2023 Chris Rock special

Nov. 10, 2022 4:45 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)WBDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments

"Grown Ups 2" New York Premiere

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is testing a move into live broadcasts with a new stand-up comedy special from Chris Rock.
  • The company will perform a live global broadcast of Rock's new show in early 2023, it says.
  • “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history," Netflix's Robbie Praw said. "This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”
  • Mainline video-on-demand services have only barely dipped their toes into live broadcasts, and early mover Netflix hasn't made inroads into live shows at all so far.
  • Rock's previous stand-up special with Netflix, Tamborine, appeared in 2018. Rock also performed five notable specials for HBO (WBD).

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.