Netflix moves into live shows with 2023 Chris Rock special
Nov. 10, 2022 4:45 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)WBDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is testing a move into live broadcasts with a new stand-up comedy special from Chris Rock.
- The company will perform a live global broadcast of Rock's new show in early 2023, it says.
- “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history," Netflix's Robbie Praw said. "This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”
- Mainline video-on-demand services have only barely dipped their toes into live broadcasts, and early mover Netflix hasn't made inroads into live shows at all so far.
- Rock's previous stand-up special with Netflix, Tamborine, appeared in 2018. Rock also performed five notable specials for HBO (WBD).
Comments (5)