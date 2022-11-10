SmartRent GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $45.5M
Nov. 10, 2022 4:50 PM ETSmartRent, Inc. (SMRT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SmartRent press release (NYSE:SMRT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
- Revenue of $45.5M (+29.5% Y/Y).
- SaaS ARR of $31.8 million, up 4% quarter-over-quarter and up 264% year-over-year
- Net loss of $(26.0) million, down 1% quarter-over-quarter and up 3% year-over-year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(17.6) million, up 11% quarter-over-quarter and down 9% year-over-year.
- Q4 Guidance: Total Revenue of $38 to $53 million; Units Deployed of 35,000 to 55,000.
- FY Guidance:Total Revenue of $165 to $180 million from prior guidance of $155 to $180 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $(75) to $(70) million; Units Deployed of 200,000 to 220,000 from prior guidance of 190,000 to 220,000.
