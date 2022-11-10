Snail announces $5M share buyback program after stock tumbles 55% in market debut

Nov. 10, 2022 4:52 PM ETSnail, Inc. (SNAL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Online game developer Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) on Thursday announced a buyback of up to $5M of its class A common shares.
  • The share repurchase program comes after the company made its trading debut on the Nasdaq today, in which the stock tumbled 55% following its downsized $15M initial public offering (IPO).
  • "The repurchase program will go into effect when Snail begins the share repurchase, and the program does not have a fixed expiration date," SNAL said in a statement.
  • Shares of the company jumped 32.4% to $2.98 after hours, still well below its IPO price of $5 per share.
  • Based in Culver City, Calif., Snail (SNAL) is a developer of digital entertainment content, particularly online multiplayer games. Its top revenue generator is "ARK: Survival Evolved."

Comments

