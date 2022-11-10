Rexford Industrial announces stock offering of 11.5M shares
Nov. 10, 2022 4:53 PM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) on Thursday announced an underwritten public offering of 11.5M shares, which will be offered by forward purchasers in connection with forward sale deals.
- The forward purchasers are expected to borrow from third parties and sell to underwriters 11.5M shares.
- Rexford (REXR) intends to issue and sell, upon physical settlement of the forward sale deals, up to 11.5M shares to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price.
- Underwriters are also expected to get a 30-day option to buy up to 1.7M additional shares.
- Rexford (REXR) will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers.
- The REIT intends to contribute any cash proceeds it receives upon settlement of the forward sale deals to its operating partnership in exchange for units.
- Rexford (REXR) expects its operating partnership will use any proceeds it receives to fund acquisition opportunities, repay indebtedness, fund development or redevelopment activities and/or for general corporate purposes.
Comments