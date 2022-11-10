Billionaire and activist investor Carl Icahn said he still believes that we are in a bear market and he doesn't expect inflation to go away in the near term.

"A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the time in a bear market and I still think we are in a bear market," Icahn said in an interview Thursday with CNBC.

"I think the Fed has to keep raising and if it doesn't then it's going to be worse in the future anyway," Icahn added.

Icahn said he's short the S&P.

Icahn's remarks come as Wall Street's major indices staged their best rally of the year on Thursday after data showed core and headline consumer inflation were weaker than expected in October, fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow down its aggressive path of rate hikes.

The billionaire activist also said he could start a proxy fight at beverage can maker Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) after he recently disclosed an 8.5% stake. He doesn't like how the company has diversified its business.

He also said his favorite stock is CVR Holdings (NYSE:CVI), which prompted its shares to gain 3% in after hours trading. Icahn Enterprises (IEP) is CVR's largest holder with a 71% stake.

Icahn's bearish stake on the market is not a new one. Back in March he said markets were in for a "rough landing."