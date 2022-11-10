Asensus misses on top line as revenues decline slightly year over year
Nov. 10, 2022 4:57 PM ETAsensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) missed on the top line in its Q3 2022 financial results as revenue of $2.56M was a 0.4% year-over-year decline. Consensus estimate was $2.92M.
- Net loss in the quarter widened ~18% to $18.9M compared to the prior-year period (-$0.08 per share, basic and diluted vs. -$0.07).
- Asensus (ASXC) said that surgeons performed more 600 procedures in the quarter using its Senhance System, an 18% increase over Q3 2021.
- Overall expenses increases 3% year over year to $17.2M.
- The company ended the quarter with ~$13.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a ~23% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Asensus (ASXC) as a hold.
