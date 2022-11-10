Marriott raises dividend by 33.3% to $0.40/share, boosts share buyback plan

  • Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) declares $0.40/share quarterly dividend, 33.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.30.
  • Forward yield 1.01%
  • Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 23; ex-div Nov. 22.
  • The company also announced that its board has increased the authorization to repurchase the company's Class A common stock by an additional 25 million shares, for a total of approximately 30.8 million shares currently authorized for repurchase. Year-to-date through November 9, 2022, the company has repurchased 11.6 million shares for $1.8 billion.
