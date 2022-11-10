AdTheorent Holding GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.08, revenue of $37.6M misses by $0.96M
Nov. 10, 2022 5:01 PM ETAdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AdTheorent Holding press release (NASDAQ:ADTH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $37.6M (-4.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.96M.
Fourth quarter 2022:
Revenue in the range of $45.7 million to $50.7 million vs$57.26M Consensus.
Adjusted gross profit in the range of $29.8 million to $33.0 million.
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5.3 million to $7.8 million.
Full-year ending December 31, 2022:
Revenue in the range of $160.0 million to $165.0 million vs $172.6M Consensus
Adjusted gross profit in the range of $105.9 million to $109.1 million.
-
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $17.5 million to $20.0 million.
Comments (1)