Atreca GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.12
Nov. 10, 2022 5:06 PM ETAtreca, Inc. (BCEL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Atreca press release (NASDAQ:BCEL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.12.
- As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and investments totaled $85.7 million.
- Research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $16.0 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million.
- General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were $7.2 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $2.0 million.
- Atreca reported a net loss of $23.1 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.60, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Comments