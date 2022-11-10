IZEA Worldwide GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $10.8M

Nov. 10, 2022 5:08 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • IZEA Worldwide press release (NASDAQ:IZEA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
  • Revenue of $10.8M (+39.7% Y/Y).
  • Managed Services revenue increased 44% to $10.5 million, compared to $7.3 million
  • SaaS Services and other revenue decreased 22.6% to $0.4 million, compared to $0.5 million
  • Total costs and expenses increased 33% to $12.2 million, compared to $9.2 million
  • Net loss was $0.9 million compared to a net loss of $1.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was a loss of $0.6 million, compared to a loss of $0.9 million
  • The company terminated its at-the-market equity offering program

